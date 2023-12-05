Damian Lillard and his Milwaukee Bucks teammates will take on the New York Knicks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 132-121 win over the Hawks (his most recent game) Lillard produced 25 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

In this piece we'll examine Lillard's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.5 27.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.8 Assists 6.5 6.9 8.7 PRA -- 37 41.2 PR -- 30.1 32.5 3PM 3.5 2.8 3.3



Damian Lillard Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Lillard has made 7.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 18.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Lillard's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per game, while his Bucks average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.3.

Defensively, the Knicks are No. 1 in the league, giving up 105.5 points per contest.

The Knicks are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 40.9 rebounds per game.

The Knicks give up 24.5 assists per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have given up 12.4 makes per game, 14th in the NBA.

Damian Lillard vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/3/2023 36 30 4 4 4 1 1

