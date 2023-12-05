On Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Nashville Predators. Is Connor Bedard going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • In nine of 23 games this season, Bedard has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Predators this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Bedard has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He takes 3.1 shots per game, and converts 15.5% of them.

Predators defensive stats

  • On defense, the Predators are giving up 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Wild 1 0 1 19:00 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:08 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:20 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:09 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:18 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-2

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

