Damian Lillard is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) match up with the New York Knicks (12-7) at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Bucks vs. Knicks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5

Tuesday, December 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, MSG

TNT, BSWI, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Bucks' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Bucks topped the Hawks on Saturday, 132-121. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team-high 32 points (and chipped in 10 assists and 11 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 32 11 10 2 1 0 Damian Lillard 25 6 9 1 0 3 Cameron Payne 18 3 2 0 0 2

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Players to Watch

Antetokounmpo's numbers for the season are 29.9 points, 4.9 assists and 10.8 boards per contest, shooting 60.7% from the floor (eighth in league).

Lillard averages 25.5 points, 4.6 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brook Lopez's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 4.9 boards and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 36.3% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Bobby Portis puts up 11.3 points, 6.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Malik Beasley posts 11.8 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 48% from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Giannis Antetokounmpo 27.4 10.9 5.8 1.7 1.3 0.2 Damian Lillard 27.7 4.8 8.7 1.1 0.1 3.3 Brook Lopez 17.3 5.6 2.0 0.8 3.3 1.9 Malik Beasley 15.3 5.4 1.6 1.0 0.3 3.8 Bobby Portis 10.2 7.2 0.8 0.6 0.6 0.8

