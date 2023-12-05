The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 223.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

In 17 games this season, Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 combined points.

Milwaukee's outings this year have an average total of 239.2, 15.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 8-12-0 against the spread this season.

Milwaukee has won 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Milwaukee has won 11 of its 13 games, or 84.6%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 66.7% chance to win.

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 85% 121.1 232 118.1 223.6 233.9 Knicks 8 42.1% 110.9 232 105.5 223.6 220.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.

At home, Milwaukee sports a worse record against the spread (3-7-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

The Bucks score 121.1 points per game, 15.6 more points than the 105.5 the Knicks give up.

Milwaukee has an 8-11 record against the spread and a 14-5 record overall when scoring more than 105.5 points.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 8-12 5-10 13-7 Knicks 11-8 1-1 9-10

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 8-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 14-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 105.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-7

