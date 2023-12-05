The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) are 4.5-point favorites as they look to build on an eight-game home winning streak when they take on the New York Knicks (12-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Knicks 113

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-1.1)

Bucks (-1.1) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.8

The Bucks (8-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 40% of the time, 17.9% less often than the Knicks (11-8-0) this year.

Milwaukee (5-10) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than New York (1-1) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (50%).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 65% of the time this season (13 out of 20), which is more often than New York's games have (nine out of 19).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 2-5, while the Bucks are 14-5 as moneyline favorites.

Bucks Performance Insights

The Bucks have a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 121.1 points per game. On defense, they rank 23rd with 118.1 points allowed per contest.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in the NBA with 43.8 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 18th with 44.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

So far this season, the Bucks rank 23rd in the league in assists, putting up 25.1 per game.

Milwaukee is averaging 13.5 turnovers per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 12.4 turnovers per contest (23rd-ranked).

With 14.1 three-pointers per game, the Bucks are seventh in the NBA. They sport a 37.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

