On Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the New York Knicks (12-7) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Milwaukee Bucks (14-6). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSWI, and MSG.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG

TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Knicks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 223.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-6) 223 -260 +215 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +60 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of scoring 121.1 points per game (third in the NBA) while giving up 118.1 per contest (23rd in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (posting 110.9 points per game, 24th in league, and allowing 105.5 per contest, first in NBA) and have a +103 scoring differential.

These two teams average 232 points per game between them, 8.5 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 223.6 combined points per game, 0.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

New York is 11-8-0 ATS this season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +450 +185 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.