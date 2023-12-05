When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, will Boris Katchouk find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Boris Katchouk score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Katchouk stats and insights

Katchouk has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Predators this season, but has not scored.

Katchouk has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 77 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Katchouk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:34 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 10:52 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 11:51 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 1 1 0 14:05 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:58 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 7-3 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:06 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:07 Away L 4-3 10/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:57 Away W 4-3 OT

Blackhawks vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

