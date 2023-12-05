Top Player Prop Bets for Blackhawks vs. Predators on December 5, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others are available when the Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blackhawks vs. Predators Additional Info
|Predators vs. Blackhawks Odds/Over/Under
|Predators vs. Blackhawks Prediction
|Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks
Connor Bedard Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Bedard has collected 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games for Chicago, good for 20 points.
Bedard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Philipp Kurashev Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Philipp Kurashev has helped lead the offense for Chicago this season with four goals and nine assists.
Kurashev Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
Jason Dickinson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Jason Dickinson is a key contributor on offense for Chicago with seven goals and five assists.
Dickinson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Wild
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Jets
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Wings
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Forsberg has been vital to Nashville this season, with 28 points in 24 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's top contributors through 24 games, with 11 goals and 10 assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sabres
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Dec. 2
|1
|1
|2
|6
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.