The Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (12-12) at home on Tuesday, December 5 at 8:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Blackhawks vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6 Predators (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won seven of the 23 games, or 30.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago has a record of 7-12 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +150 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played 15 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs Predators Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Predators Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 76 (14th) Goals 56 (30th) 77 (19th) Goals Allowed 85 (26th) 18 (10th) Power Play Goals 8 (29th) 20 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (22nd)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago owns a 3-7-0 line versus the spread while finishing 2-8-0 straight up over its past 10 contests.

Three of Chicago's last 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are averaging 5.5 goals, 0.8 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Blackhawks' 56 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 30th in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 85 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 26th.

They have a -29 goal differential, which ranks 31st in the league.

