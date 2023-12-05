Big Ten teams will take the court across three games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Ohio Bobcats squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV La Salle Explorers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 - Ohio Bobcats at Ohio State Buckeyes 7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 B1G+ UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Nebraska Cornhuskers 8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5 -

Follow Big Ten games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!