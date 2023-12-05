Big Ten Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big Ten teams will take the court across three games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Ohio Bobcats squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
Big Ten Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|La Salle Explorers at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
|Ohio Bobcats at Ohio State Buckeyes
|7:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|B1G+
|UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|8:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
