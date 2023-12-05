Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bayfield County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Bayfield County, Wisconsin, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Shore High School at Mercer High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mercer, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
