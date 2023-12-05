The Chicago Blackhawks, with Anthony Beauvillier, will be in action Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Nashville Predators. Looking to bet on Beauvillier's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Beauvillier vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beauvillier Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Beauvillier has averaged 12:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Through 23 games played this season, Beauvillier has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

In six of 23 games this season, Beauvillier has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Beauvillier has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Beauvillier has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Beauvillier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.4%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Beauvillier Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have conceded 77 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 23 Games 6 8 Points 4 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.