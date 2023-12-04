Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Sawyer County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sawyer County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lac Courte Oreilles High School at Washburn High School