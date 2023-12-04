There is one matchup on today's LaLiga schedule, Cadiz CF taking on RC Celta de Vigo.

You can find information on how to watch today's LaLiga action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!

How to Watch More Sports Today

LaLiga Streaming Live Today

Watch RC Celta de Vigo vs Cadiz CF

Cadiz CF makes the trip to take on RC Celta de Vigo at Municipal de Balaidos in Vigo.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Favorite: RC Celta de Vigo (-185)

RC Celta de Vigo (-185) Underdog: Cadiz CF (+500)

Cadiz CF (+500) Draw: (+290)

(+290) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.