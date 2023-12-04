The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 41 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Jaguars and the Bengals and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting insight you need in the piece below.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in seven games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter in four games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bengals have been outscored in the second quarter seven times and won four times in 11 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Jaguars have won the third quarter six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time.

Offensively, Jacksonville is averaging 6.1 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering six points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 11 games this year, the Bengals have won the third quarter three times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The Jaguars have won the fourth quarter in four games this season, been outscored in that quarter in five games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in four games.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have been leading after the first half in eight games (8-0 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in three games (0-3).

In 2023, the Bengals have led after the first half in four games (3-1 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (1-0).

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games and have lost the second half in five games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 13.2 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Bengals have won the second half in three games (3-0 in those contests), lost the second half in five games (1-4), and they've been knotted up in the second half in three games (1-2).

