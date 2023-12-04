Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forest County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Forest County, Wisconsin today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Forest County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Laona Wabeno High School at Crandon High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Crandon, WI
- Conference: Northern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
