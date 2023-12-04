Brandon Ingram and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.

Ingram, in his most recent game, had 23 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals in a 124-118 loss to the Bulls.

We're going to examine Ingram's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 23.4 23.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.2 4.7 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.5 PRA -- 33.9 34 PR -- 28.6 28.5 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.4



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Kings

Ingram is responsible for attempting 18.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.5 per game.

Ingram is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Ingram's opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 101.7 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

The Kings are the 21st-best defensive team in the league, giving up 116.7 points per contest.

Conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 27.6 assists per game, the Kings are the 25th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Kings are ranked ninth in the NBA, allowing 11.9 makes per contest.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 30 23 4 3 1 0 1 11/20/2023 26 31 4 3 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.