Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bayfield County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bayfield County, Wisconsin today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Bayfield County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mellen Middle-High School at South Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Port Wing, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lac Courte Oreilles High School at Washburn High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Washburn, WI
- Conference: Indianhead
- How to Stream: Watch Here
