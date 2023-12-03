The Chicago Blackhawks (7-15), losers of five road games in a row, visit the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 contests for the Blackhawks (2-8-0), their offense has put up 24 goals while their defense has given up 38 goals. They have recorded 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored two goals (7.4%).

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which squad will secure the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final result of Wild 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-275)

Wild (-275) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks vs Wild Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 7-15 record this season and are 2-0-2 in games that have gone to overtime.

Chicago has earned six points (3-3-0) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Chicago failed to win all six games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 10 times, earning 14 points from those matchups (7-3-0).

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in seven games this season and has registered eight points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent, Chicago is 1-4-0 (two points) this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 19th 3.1 Goals Scored 2.5 30th 28th 3.67 Goals Allowed 3.68 29th 15th 31.1 Shots 27.5 30th 17th 30.5 Shots Allowed 32.6 27th 24th 16.46% Power Play % 10% 31st 32nd 70.13% Penalty Kill % 76.71% 22nd

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.