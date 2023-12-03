Will Ryan Donato light the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Donato stats and insights

In four of 22 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Donato has zero points on the power play.

He has an 8.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Donato recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:36 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 11:03 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 2 1 1 15:30 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:22 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:37 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.