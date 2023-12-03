Philipp Kurashev will be in action when the Chicago Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild meet on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center, starting at 2:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kurashev available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Kurashev has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:30 on the ice per game.

Kurashev has a goal in four games this year through 16 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kurashev has a point in nine of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kurashev has an assist in seven of 16 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Kurashev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kurashev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 16 Games 4 13 Points 1 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

