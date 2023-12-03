Will Nikita Zaitsev find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

Zaitsev has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Zaitsev has zero points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.2 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On defense, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

