The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) will be trying to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers average 12.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Jaguars give up (81.7).
  • When it scores more than 81.7 points, Milwaukee is 2-0.
  • The Jaguars put up 63.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 65.1 the Panthers allow.
  • When IUPUI totals more than 65.1 points, it is 1-2.
  • When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.
  • The Jaguars are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (42.0%).
  • The Panthers make 42.0% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Kamy Peppler: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)
  • Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Edgewood W 70-50 Klotsche Center
11/25/2023 Central Michigan W 84-59 Klotsche Center
11/30/2023 Green Bay L 76-53 Klotsche Center
12/3/2023 @ IUPUI - IUPUI Gymnasium
12/7/2023 St. Thomas - Klotsche Center
12/9/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

