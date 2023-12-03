The IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) will be trying to break a six-game losing streak when hosting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at IUPUI Gymnasium. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Panthers average 12.9 fewer points per game (68.8) than the Jaguars give up (81.7).

When it scores more than 81.7 points, Milwaukee is 2-0.

The Jaguars put up 63.3 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 65.1 the Panthers allow.

When IUPUI totals more than 65.1 points, it is 1-2.

When Milwaukee gives up fewer than 63.3 points, it is 3-1.

The Jaguars are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Panthers allow to opponents (42.0%).

The Panthers make 42.0% of their shots from the field, 3.1% lower than the Jaguars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Kamy Peppler: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Jorey Buwalda: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

Milwaukee Schedule