Sunday's contest between the Milwaukee Panthers (4-4) and IUPUI Jaguars (1-6) squaring off at IUPUI Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Panthers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Panthers' most recent contest on Thursday ended in a 76-53 loss to Green Bay.

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: IUPUI Gymnasium in Indianapolis, Indiana

Milwaukee vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Milwaukee 73, IUPUI 68

Other Horizon Predictions

Milwaukee Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Panthers took down the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on November 18 by a score of 67-61.

The Panthers have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (two).

The Jaguars have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Milwaukee 2023-24 Best Wins

67-61 over Mississippi Valley State (No. 305) on November 18

84-59 at home over Central Michigan (No. 352) on November 25

88-67 on the road over McNeese (No. 355) on November 17

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

18.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.7 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Kamy Peppler: 14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61)

14.0 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (22-for-61) Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Jorey Buwalda: 8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

8.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 55.6 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 29.7 3PT% (11-for-37)

Milwaukee Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +29 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.8 points per game, 150th in college basketball, and are giving up 65.1 per contest to rank 209th in college basketball.

