The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0) welcome in the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) after victories in six straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

The Quakers put up 15.7 more points per game (72.0) than the Golden Eagles give up to opponents (56.3).

Pennsylvania is 5-0 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Marquette's record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 72.0 points.

The Golden Eagles record 16.0 more points per game (82.6) than the Quakers give up (66.6).

When Marquette scores more than 66.6 points, it is 7-0.

Pennsylvania has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 82.6 points.

The Golden Eagles are making 51.1% of their shots from the field, 8.4% higher than the Quakers concede to opponents (42.7%).

The Quakers shoot 43.9% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Golden Eagles allow.

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Rose Nkumu: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13)

11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13) Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48) Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Frannie Hottinger: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marquette Schedule