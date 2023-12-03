Sunday's game that pits the No. 23 Marquette Golden Eagles (7-0) versus the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-2) at Al McGuire Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-56 in favor of Marquette, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of an 88-59 win over Memphis in their last outing on Wednesday.

Marquette vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Marquette vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Pennsylvania 56

Other Big East Predictions

Marquette Schedule Analysis

On November 25, the Golden Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 74-58 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks, who are a top 50 team (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Marquette has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

The Golden Eagles have two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 40) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 44) on November 11

73-65 over Boston College (No. 107) on November 24

88-59 at home over Memphis (No. 149) on November 29

84-51 at home over UT Martin (No. 231) on November 6

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

16.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 60.5 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Rose Nkumu: 11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13)

11.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 73.7 FG%, 76.9 3PT% (10-for-13) Mackenzie Hare: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%, 56.3 3PT% (27-for-48) Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

15.0 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Frannie Hottinger: 8.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 STL, 50.0 FG%

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles average 82.6 points per game (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 56.3 per contest (63rd in college basketball). They have a +184 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 26.3 points per game.

