Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Xcel Energy Center. Looking to bet on Reichel's props? Here is some information to help you.

Lukas Reichel vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel has averaged 15:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -17).

Reichel has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 22 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in six of 22 games this season, Reichel has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Reichel has an assist in four of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 40% that Reichel hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Reichel has an implied probability of 25% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reichel Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 77 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 22 Games 1 6 Points 1 2 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

