Will Lukas Reichel find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Reichel stats and insights

In two of 22 games this season, Reichel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 77 goals in total (3.7 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Reichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:29 Away L 3-1 11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:26 Away L 5-1 11/28/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:59 Home W 4-3 11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-2 11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 OT 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away L 7-3 11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:10 Home L 3-2 11/18/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:28 Home L 4-2 11/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:54 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

