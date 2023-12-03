Will Josiah Deguara Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Josiah Deguara was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Green Bay Packers' Week 13 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of Deguara's stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Deguara has been targeted eight times and has eight catches for 65 yards (8.1 per reception) and zero TDs.
Josiah Deguara Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- The Packers have one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Dontayvion Wicks (LP/knee): 20 Rec; 331 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Week 13 Injury Reports
Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Deguara 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|8
|65
|39
|0
|8.1
Deguara Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|5
|0
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|4
|34
|0
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|1
|1
|19
|0
|Week 9
|Rams
|1
|1
|7
|0
