Can we anticipate Connor Bedard scoring a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Connor Bedard score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bedard stats and insights

  • Bedard has scored in nine of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Bedard's shooting percentage is 16.2%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Bedard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:08 Away L 3-1
11/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:54 Away L 5-1
11/28/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:57 Home W 4-3
11/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-2
11/24/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:47 Home W 4-3 OT
11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 21:20 Away L 7-3
11/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:09 Home L 3-2
11/18/2023 Predators 1 0 1 21:18 Away L 4-2
11/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:17 Home L 4-2
11/12/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 19:54 Away L 4-3

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

