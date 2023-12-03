When the Chicago Blackhawks play the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET, will Cole Guttman light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Cole Guttman score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Guttman stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Guttman scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

Guttman has no points on the power play.

Guttman's shooting percentage is 20%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 77 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 17 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

