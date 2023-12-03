The Chicago Blackhawks' (7-15) injury report has six players listed ahead of a Sunday, December 3 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) at Xcel Energy Center, with a start time of 2:00 PM ET.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Luke Philp C Out Achilles
Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin
Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee
Cole Guttman C Questionable Upper Body
Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body
Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Sam Hentges LW Out Undisclosed
Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed
Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed

Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
  • Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Blackhawks Season Insights

  • With 55 goals (2.5 per game), the Blackhawks have the league's 30th-ranked offense.
  • Chicago has allowed 81 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 24th in the NHL.
  • Their -26 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild rank 26th in the NHL with 65 goals scored (3.1 per game).
  • Its -12 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.

Blackhawks vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Wild (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6

