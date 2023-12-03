Blackhawks vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (7-15), losers of five road games in a row, visit the Minnesota Wild (7-10-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network.
Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Wild (-300)
|Blackhawks (+240)
|6
|Wild (-1.5)
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have been an underdog 22 times, and won seven, or 31.8%, of those games.
- This season Chicago has won two of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 29.4% chance to win.
- Chicago has played 15 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs Wild Additional Info
Blackhawks vs. Wild Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|65 (27th)
|Goals
|55 (30th)
|77 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|81 (24th)
|13 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (29th)
|23 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|17 (18th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- The Blackhawks went 2-8-0 in its past 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 record against the spread in that span.
- Four of Chicago's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.
- Over their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5.
- The Blackhawks' 55 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 30th in the NHL.
- The Blackhawks have conceded 3.7 goals per game, 81 total, which ranks 24th among NHL teams.
- Their -26 goal differential ranks 31st in the league.
