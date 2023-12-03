Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their 19th-ranked run defense in Week 13, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Dillon, on 131 carries, has a team-high 448 rushing yards (40.7 ypg). He's scored one rushing TD. Plus, in the passing game, Dillon has accumulated 19 receptions for 184 yards (16.7 ypg).

Dillon vs. the Chiefs

Dillon vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 1 GP / 46 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 46 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Chiefs have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Kansas City has allowed six opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Chiefs have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Dillon will play against the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense this week. The Chiefs give up 113.4 yards on the ground per game.

The Chiefs' defense ranks seventh in the NFL with seven rushing TDs allowed so far this season.

A.J. Dillon Rushing Props vs. the Chiefs

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-115)

Dillon Rushing Insights

Dillon has hit the rushing yards over in five of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Packers pass on 57.7% of their plays and run on 42.3%. They are 20th in NFL play in points scored.

He has handled 47.8% of his team's 274 rushing attempts this season (131).

Dillon has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (4.0%).

He has 23 carries in the red zone (50.0% of his team's 46 red zone rushes).

A.J. Dillon Receiving Props vs the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-120)

Dillon Receiving Insights

Dillon, in five of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Dillon has received 6.4% of his team's 373 passing attempts this season (24 targets).

He has racked up 7.7 yards per target (184 yards on 24 targets).

Dillon, in 11 games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Dillon's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Lions 11/23/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 11/19/2023 Week 11 14 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/5/2023 Week 9 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 ATT / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs

