The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. The contest airs on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 139.5.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marquette -2.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin has played three games this season that ended with a combined score above 139.5 points.

Wisconsin has a 137.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Wisconsin has gone 3-4-0 ATS this year.

Wisconsin has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Badgers are undefeated in two games this season when they're the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marquette 4 80% 81.4 155.3 65.9 129.8 147.5 Wisconsin 3 42.9% 73.9 155.3 63.9 129.8 135.2

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Badgers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 8.0 more points than the 65.9 the Golden Eagles allow.

Wisconsin is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 65.9 points.

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marquette 3-2-0 1-2 2-3-0 Wisconsin 3-4-0 1-1 3-4-0

Wisconsin vs. Marquette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marquette Wisconsin 16-1 Home Record 11-6 8-4 Away Record 6-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 8-2-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 11-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

