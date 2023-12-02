The Week 14 college football schedule included one game with MWC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Jump to Matchup:

Boise State vs. UNLV

Week 14 MWC Results

Boise State 44 UNLV 20

  • Pregame Favorite: Boise State (-2.5)
  • Pregame Total: 60.5

Boise State Leaders

  • Passing: Taylen Green (12-for-15, 226 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ashton Jeanty (21 ATT, 153 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Billy Bowens (4 TAR, 4 REC, 91 YDS)

UNLV Leaders

  • Passing: Jayden Maiava (15-for-29, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Vincent Davis (14 ATT, 55 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Ricky White (9 TAR, 6 REC, 86 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UNLVBoise State
298Total Yards527
217Passing Yards226
81Rushing Yards301
3Turnovers2

Next Week's MWC Games

