Tyler Johnson will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets face off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Looking to bet on Johnson's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tyler Johnson vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Johnson has averaged 15:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 21 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has a point in seven of 21 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Johnson has an assist in two of 21 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 40% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 63 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 1 8 Points 1 6 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

