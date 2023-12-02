The Chicago Blackhawks, Seth Jones among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. Does a wager on Jones intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seth Jones vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones has averaged 25:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Jones has yet to score a goal this season through 21 games played.

In eight of 21 games this season, Jones has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Jones has an assist in eight of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Jones hits the over on his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Jones having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jones Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 21 Games 3 8 Points 0 0 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.