Will Ryan Donato Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
Will Ryan Donato score a goal when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Donato score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Donato stats and insights
- In four of 21 games this season, Donato has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
- Donato has zero points on the power play.
- He has an 8.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Donato recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/28/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|11:03
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/26/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|15:30
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:35
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|11:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/9/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|10:47
|Away
|W 5-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.