The Providence Friars (6-1) look to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Providence Stats Insights

The Friars are shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Rams allow to opponents.

In games Providence shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Friars are the 63rd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams rank 74th.

The 76.3 points per game the Friars score are 7.2 more points than the Rams allow (69.1).

When Providence puts up more than 69.1 points, it is 6-1.

Rhode Island Stats Insights

The Rams have shot at a 49.3% rate from the field this season, 14 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

This season, Rhode Island has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 35.3% from the field.

The Rams are the 74th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 221st.

The Rams' 76.3 points per game are 13.4 more points than the 62.9 the Friars give up to opponents.

Rhode Island is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

Providence Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Providence played better at home last year, averaging 82.9 points per game, compared to 73.9 per game in road games.

At home, the Friars gave up 1.3 fewer points per game (70.5) than in away games (71.8).

Providence averaged 7.1 treys per game with a 37% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 more threes and 2.6% points better than it averaged on the road (6.2 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Rhode Island Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Rhode Island put up 68.1 points per game last season, 3.5 more than it averaged on the road (64.6).

At home, the Rams gave up 71 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.1.

At home, Rhode Island drained 5.4 treys per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (5.6). Rhode Island's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (29.9%) than away (32.6%) too.

Providence Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 Georgia W 71-64 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/24/2023 Lehigh W 78-64 Amica Mutual Pavilion 11/28/2023 Wagner W 86-52 Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/2/2023 Rhode Island - Amica Mutual Pavilion 12/5/2023 @ Oklahoma - Lloyd Noble Center 12/10/2023 Brown - Amica Mutual Pavilion

Rhode Island Upcoming Schedule