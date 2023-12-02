Philipp Kurashev will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Winnipeg Jets face off on Saturday at Canada Life Centre, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Kurashev are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Philipp Kurashev vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Kurashev Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Kurashev has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 18:21 on the ice per game.

Kurashev has a goal in four games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 15 games this year, Kurashev has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kurashev has had an assist in a game six times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kurashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is a 31.2% chance of Kurashev having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kurashev Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 15 Games 4 12 Points 3 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

