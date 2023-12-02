Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Oconto County, Wisconsin? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Oconto County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Three Lakes High School at Gillett High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 2

5:45 PM CT on December 2 Location: Gillett, WI

Gillett, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Three Lakes High School at Gillett High School