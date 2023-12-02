Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Jets on December 2?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Nikita Zaitsev a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev stats and insights
- Zaitsev has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Jets yet this season.
- Zaitsev has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 33.3% of them.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
