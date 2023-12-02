How to Watch Milwaukee vs. Green Bay on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee Stats Insights
- The Panthers make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).
- Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 140th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 196th.
- The 76.6 points per game the Panthers average are 11.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (65.4).
- Milwaukee is 2-4 when scoring more than 65.4 points.
Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, Milwaukee put up 15.5 more points per game (84.8) than it did in road games (69.3).
- When playing at home, the Panthers ceded 7.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than away from home (77.5).
- In terms of three-pointers, Milwaukee fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.7 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-67
|Ocean Center
|11/21/2023
|Siena
|W 61-59
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 90-84
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Green Bay
|-
|Resch Center
|12/6/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
