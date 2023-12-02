The Milwaukee Panthers (3-4, 0-0 Horizon League) will visit the Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Milwaukee vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Milwaukee Stats Insights

The Panthers make 39.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Phoenix have allowed to their opponents (39.1%).

Milwaukee is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.1% from the field.

The Panthers are the 140th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Phoenix rank 196th.

The 76.6 points per game the Panthers average are 11.2 more points than the Phoenix give up (65.4).

Milwaukee is 2-4 when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, Milwaukee put up 15.5 more points per game (84.8) than it did in road games (69.3).

When playing at home, the Panthers ceded 7.4 fewer points per game (70.1) than away from home (77.5).

In terms of three-pointers, Milwaukee fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.7 threes per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Milwaukee Upcoming Schedule