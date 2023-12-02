Saturday's contest between the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) and Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) at Kohl Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-70, with Marquette taking home the win. Game time is at 12:30 PM ET on December 2.

According to our computer prediction, Wisconsin is projected to cover the spread (3.5) versus Marquette. The two sides are expected to eclipse the 139.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Kohl Center

Kohl Center Line: Marquette -3.5

Marquette -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -165, Wisconsin +140

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 72, Wisconsin 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+3.5)



Wisconsin (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Marquette has gone 3-2-0 against the spread, while Wisconsin's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 2-3-0 and the Badgers are 3-4-0. The two teams combine to score 155.3 points per game, 15.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game with a +109 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.4 points per game (64th in college basketball) and allow 65.9 per contest (81st in college basketball).

Marquette is 240th in the country at 31.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32.6 its opponents average.

Marquette knocks down 8.4 three-pointers per game (96th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 32.8% from deep while its opponents hit 33.5% from long range.

The Golden Eagles average 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (55th in college basketball), and allow 83.5 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball).

Marquette has won the turnover battle by 6.9 turnovers per game, committing 8.4 (10th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.3 (41st in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game, with a +70 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.9 points per game (208th in college basketball) and allow 63.9 per contest (41st in college basketball).

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by 6.3 boards on average. It records 31.6 rebounds per game, 246th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.3.

Wisconsin hits 5.9 three-pointers per game (293rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Wisconsin wins the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 9.4 (32nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.