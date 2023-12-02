The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. This matchup is at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: FOX

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 49.0% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Marquette is 5-1 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Golden Eagles sit at 240th.

The Golden Eagles record 81.4 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 63.9 the Badgers allow.

When Marquette puts up more than 63.9 points, it is 6-1.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Marquette scored 83.3 points per game last season at home, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in away games (79.7).

Defensively the Golden Eagles played better at home last year, allowing 71.1 points per game, compared to 73.7 in away games.

When playing at home, Marquette drained 0.1 more threes per game (8.9) than in road games (8.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule