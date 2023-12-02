The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Kohl Center. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on FOX.

Marquette vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX
Marquette Stats Insights

  • This season, the Golden Eagles have a 49.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Badgers' opponents have hit.
  • Marquette has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles are the 240th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 246th.
  • The Golden Eagles average 17.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Badgers give up (63.9).
  • Marquette has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 63.9 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers' 46.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • Wisconsin has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 246th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 290th.
  • The Badgers put up 8.0 more points per game (73.9) than the Golden Eagles allow (65.9).
  • Wisconsin has a 5-2 record when giving up fewer than 81.4 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Marquette performed better at home last year, putting up 83.3 points per game, compared to 79.7 per game away from home.
  • In home games, the Golden Eagles ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (71.1) than in away games (73.7).
  • At home, Marquette made 0.1 more treys per game (8.9) than away from home (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to away from home (34.8%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin scored fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.
  • At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed away (71.0).
  • Wisconsin made more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Kansas W 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Purdue L 78-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Southern W 93-56 Fiserv Forum
12/2/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/6/2023 Texas - Fiserv Forum
12/9/2023 Notre Dame - Fiserv Forum

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Virginia W 65-41 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/22/2023 SMU W 69-61 Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette - Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center

