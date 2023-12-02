Marquette vs. Wisconsin: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 2
The Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) host the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) after winning three home games in a row. The Golden Eagles are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Kohl Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Marquette
|-2.5
|139.5
Marquette Betting Records & Stats
- Marquette's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 139.5 points four times.
- Marquette has an average total of 147.3 in its outings this year, 7.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Golden Eagles are 3-2-0 ATS this season.
- Marquette won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- The Golden Eagles have played as a favorite of -145 or more once this season and won that game.
- Marquette has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 139.5
|% of Games Over 139.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Marquette
|4
|80%
|81.4
|155.3
|65.9
|129.8
|147.5
|Wisconsin
|3
|42.9%
|73.9
|155.3
|63.9
|129.8
|135.2
Additional Marquette Insights & Trends
- The 81.4 points per game the Golden Eagles put up are 17.5 more points than the Badgers give up (63.9).
- Marquette has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when putting up more than 63.9 points.
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Marquette
|3-2-0
|1-2
|2-3-0
|Wisconsin
|3-4-0
|1-1
|3-4-0
Marquette vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Marquette
|Wisconsin
|16-1
|Home Record
|11-6
|8-4
|Away Record
|6-6
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-8-0
|8-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|66.5
|79.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.3
|11-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
