Lukas Reichel and the Chicago Blackhawks will be in action on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Winnipeg Jets. Looking to wager on Reichel's props versus the Jets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Lukas Reichel vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Reichel has averaged 15:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -17.

In two of 21 games this year, Reichel has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In six of 21 games this season, Reichel has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Reichel has an assist in four of 21 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Reichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Reichel Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 63 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

