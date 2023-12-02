Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lafayette County, Wisconsin today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lafayette County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benton High School at Scales Mound High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on December 1
- Location: Scales Mound, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
River Ridge High School at Black Hawk High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: South Wayne, WI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shullsburg High School at Scales Mound High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Scales Mound, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.